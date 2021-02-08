Travelers should expect delays at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are planning to catch a flight in Oklahoma City on Monday, officials at Will Rogers World Airport say you should use extreme caution.

Josh Ryan, with Will Rogers World Airport, says elevated surfaces at the airport are already becoming slick and hazardous.

“We’ve got that elevated structure that we call our upper deck that leads to our ticket counter level, and that’s something we’re watching very closely. As soon as we see it start to slick up, our maintenance crews are going to hop on that and treat that and try to keep that as safe as possible,” he said.

Right now, Ryan says the roadways leading to the airport are not slick.

Also, he said the ground temperature on the airport’s runways are holding above freezing.

Ryan says travelers should expect some delays because of plane deicing.

“When I was driving in, my observations, I saw ice accumulating on my antenna on my truck as I drove in. And if it’s accumulating there, it’s definitely going to accumulate on airplane wings, jet wings. So deicing is definitely going to be a factor in whether or not that flight comes in or takes off on-time today,” Ryan said.

To see your flight’s status, visit the airport’s website.