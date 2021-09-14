Traveling soon to Will Rogers World Airport? Here are security checkpoint changes you need to know

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Travelers need to make room for adjustments if they plan on flying out of Will Rogers World Airport in the next few days.

As part of the airport’s ongoing expansion project, this week there will be changes to where you go through screening checkpoints.

There have been a lot of changes recently at the airport but now you will want to get there even earlier for at least a little while longer.

“I would definitely take extra time, two hours, maybe an hour-and-a-half depending on what time you’re flying out,” said Stacey Hamm, Public Information Officer for Will Rogers World Airport.

As Will Rogers World Airport grows to accommodate a growing Oklahoma City, passengers have learned to be flexible.

This week, they’ll see the security checkpoint making moves in phases starting Wednesday.

“If you are a pre-check passenger, you can continue to go through the west checkpoint or what we are calling the ‘old checkpoint’ at this point,” Hamm said.

But for standard passengers on Delta, Southwest and Frontier, they’ll move over to the new checkpoint, in the new portion of the terminal.

“Then, all other passengers with the other airlines also go through the west checkpoint,” said Hamm.

On Thursday, the bigger transition comes into play.

“All pre-check passengers will continue to go to the west checkpoint, which is what we’re calling the old,” Hamm said. “Then all standard passengers with all airlines, on Thursday can come over to the new terminal and start going through the new security checkpoints.”

As of Friday this week, airport officials say everything will be transferred over to the new section for the most part.

“So all passengers, pre-check, all standard passengers can start going through the new checkpoint area,” said Hamm.

The hope is the new checkpoint will eventually make the process faster.

“It’s much larger, it’s very open, we’ve added a lot of square footage to the airport,” Hamm said.

Airport officials say the hours of 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday will be their busiest, so you’ll want to make sure to have adequate time if that’s when you’re traveling.