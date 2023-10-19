OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A traveling Thai street food pop-up is making a stop at a local brewery Thursday night.

Dream Kasestatad, chef and owner of Pranom PopUp based in Austin, Texas, stopped by the KFOR studio on Thursday to cook Khao Soi Curry noodle soup and talk about an event featuring his food.

Dream Kasestatad cooking Khao Soi curry noodle soup on Rise & Shine. Image KFOR.

“I am super excited to share this with you.” said Kasestatad. “The way I describe it is, it’s like a rainbow and a hug in your mouth. It’s delicious, its got so many different flavors and colors and textures.”

Pranom PopUp is based in Austin, but got its start in Los Angeles, California. After growing up in the restaurant industry, Kasestated began his pop-up in the parking lot of his friend’s bar as possibly one of the first chefs to sell Thai street food on the streets of LA.

“So, once I started getting the opportunity to cook in Los Angeles, I, you know, just like a lot of people, I’ve always wanted to go travel and see the country,” Kasestatad added. “Fast forward 13 year later, I’ve been traveling and, and feeding people and cooking my grandmother’s Thai food for the past 13 years.”

The event is being held at the Anthem Brewery, located at 908 SW 4th St. in OKC from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, October 19. Kasestatad will be there to serve his iconic food for one night only.

You can learn more about Pranom PopUp on Instagram.