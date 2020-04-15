Treasury Department: Oklahoma banks disburse $4 billion through Paycheck Protection Program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After the Paycheck Protection Program was unveiled less than two weeks ago, Oklahoma banks have been handling thousands of loans for small businesses across the state.

According to the Treasury Department, Oklahoma banks had already funded 26,451 loans worth more than $4 billion since the PPP was opened on April 3.

“No question about it: Oklahoma banks are helping, just like banks in every state,” Oklahoma Bankers Association President and CEO Roger Beverage said. “It hasn’t been flawless but banks are making a HUGE difference and are on the front lines of this economic crisis in our nation and state.”

The PPP, which is part of the $2 trillion economic stimulus package, allocated up to $350 billion in forgivable loans to help small businesses maintain payroll during the pandemic.

“The rollout hasn’t been without its bumps as our banks want to make sure they follow guidelines and best practices for the Program, but also not be a bottleneck to those small businesses in the state that desperately need it,” OBA Executive Vice President/Government Relations Adrian Beverage said. “But we are beyond ecstatic at where we are now in banks helping our state’s small businesses and individuals get what they need to survive these difficult times.”