Tree clean-up in Oklahoma City expected to take months, cost millions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s been 10 days now since an early ice storm ravaged parts of our state. Now the cleanup process is already starting to begin.

“Basically, it just looks kind of like destruction almost. It’s…I don’t know kind of like a bomb went off almost,” said Allie Woolbright, who lives near the Paseo.

Effects of last week’s ice storm are widespread in neighborhoods throughout the Oklahoma City metro.

“We are estimating that there are 100,000 tons, that’s 200 million pounds of tree debris out there that the city is gonna have to work to collect,” said Jennifer McClintock with City of Oklahoma City Utilities.

“It’s disheartening, but it’s also like they’re doing the best they can. This was kind of like a natural disaster,” Woolbright said.

Tree damage is spread for miles as homeowners continue to stack piles of debris on curbs and sidewalks.

“We’ve got folks that are putting trees in the streets. We don’t want that at all,” McClintock said. “It can impede traffic, including emergency vehicles.”

Some residents have even dumped debris in city parks, but the city says that’s illegal and could cost you a $500 fine.

Right now, the City of Oklahoma City is in the contracting process of bringing in crews from out of state to help with the cleanup.

“Right now, they’re looking at anywhere from $7-10 million, but that’s just a pulmonary estimate. We’ll know later once all that debris starts being collected and we have a better handle just how much there is that’s gonna have to be taken to the landfills,” McClintock said.

But the city is able to apply for reimbursement through FEMA.

Outside city limits, Oklahoma County crews were seen picking up debris near rural homes.

“The district attorney has said we can’t encourage people to put it on the bar ditches or curb area, if you will, the easement area, that we’re allowed to lawfully work off of,” said Brian Maughn, Oklahoma County Commissioner District 2.

While the county can’t tell you to put your debris out by the street, if you choose to do so anyways they’ll have to haul it off.

“We do have a responsibility to make sure these bar ditches are cleaned; that’s for irrigation or for street preservation,” Maughn said.

Oklahoma City says they’re hoping to have crews start picking up debris by Thanksgiving.

But if you prefer to haul off your debris on your own, Oklahoma City residential trash customers can take it to four of the participating landfills – that’s every Saturday through January 2.

