OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A tree crew worker died in Oklahoma City Thursday evening, electrocuted by an overhead line.

Battalion Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department confirmed that the crew member died at a hospital.

The accident occurred at Northwest 12th and Roff.

He was in critical condition when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Firefighters rode in the ambulance with the victim to assist with patient care.