Trees, property continue to suffer through October ice storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The early season ice storm maybe toughest on the trees. December and January are typically when ice storms hit, but it’s October. That means there are still leaves on the trees, a lot of them totally green. That means a lot more surface area for ice to stack up. It also means a lot more broken branches and limbs all over the metro because of the extra weight.

“As I turned down the street, limbs were breaking on both sides of me. You are dodging limbs in the street to begin with. To see them break down on each side, it’s pretty exciting,” said Robert Green.

But another homeowner in Quail Creek is anything but excited after a tree snapped onto his truck, trapping him in his own home.

The sounds of the branches dropping echoes through the neighborhood.

“It was horrible and coming outside and hearing that ‘snap’ and that ‘crack’- it’s kinda… it’s an eerie sound,” said Krysta Daves.

The northwest Oklahoma City resident got lucky when a massive tree fell into the street, not back onto her house.

“It’s really scary. That tree has been here since the house was built in the 50s. It’s a huge, massive tree,” said Daves.

Downed trees are making roads impassable everywhere, and not just side streets- NW 50th, just east of May, is blocked.

Just yards from there, two massive trees once stood side by side.

Now uprooted.

They fell in different directions, with one stretching the entire width of the road.

“I feel particularly bad for my neighbor, they actually just moved into that house and as you can hear, a lot of old trees in their yard are falling,” said Cooper Black of Oklahoma City.

Everywhere you drive through the metro shows trees broken, cracked, and some split right down the middle.

Mesta Park being hit especially hard.

“I’m so sad, very sad. We had beautiful trees two days ago and it will take years,” said Rajeana Roof.

The historic neighborhood’s old trees with their huge leaves hit hard by the ice and rain.

“We didn’t sleep much last night because we heard it all night long, and then you wonder which tree is it, is it on us or the neighbors, is it on our garage or the house,” said Roof.

The city of OKC says it has 8 crews of chainsaws out working and clearing streets.

You can call, text, tweet, or email the city to report a tree in the road.

Go to okc.gov for more information.

The city says they took the garbage trucks off the road Tuesday as they were breaking too many limbs.