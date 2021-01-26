Trial begins against man accused in 94-year-old metro woman’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The first day of testimony against Robert Hashagen, a man accused in the 2013 murder of a 94-year-old woman, was marked with graphic photos and descriptions of violence.

Prosecutors alleged that in 2013, Hashagen duct-taped Evelyn Gooddall’s arms and legs, then placed furniture on top of her. Ultimately, her cause of death was blunt force trauma.

On Tuesday, two of Hashagen’s ex-wives and an ex-girlfriend all took the stand and testified that he was a violently abusive man.

An Oklahoma City police officer also took the stand, tearing up after he described a 2010 attack Gooddall survived in her home.

Evelyn Goodall, family photo

He and her neighbor testified that at the time, she said she woke up early in the morning to find a man bent over her while she was lying in bed. When she went to get up, the man started punching and wrestling with her.

Finally the man left and she was able to go next door to her neighbor for help.

Photos from that incident show a number of bruises on her arms, legs and face.

But Hashagen’s attorneys insist he was not responsible for either attack.

Robert Hashagen, Oklahoma County Jail

They took every opportunity to point out holes in evidence put forward by the state.

Prosecutors said they plan on calling 25 witnesses to the stand. The trial could continue into next week.