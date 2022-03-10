EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Trial has been set for a then-19-year-old teen accused of gunning down his own parents in front of his younger brother.

The terror unfolded inside an Edmond home near E. Covell Rd. and N Bryant Ave back on March 4, 2019 shortly after 2:30 a.m. Michael Elijah Walker allegedly told his younger brother he murdered their parents because they were Satan worshippers who were sending him telepathic messages.

He was originally found incompetent to stand trial, a decision that has since been reversed.

Walker’s sister, Ashten West, was wholly disappointed when his trial date was announced this week. She said her brother is not mentally fit for trial.

“[The prosecution says] they want justice for my parents and this is not justice for my parents,” she said. “This is not what they would want. Solely because of David Prater, my parents are probably rolling in their graves, like literally.”

Authorities accuse Walker – at the time 19-years-old – of shooting his father, Michael Walker, about seven times and his mother, Rachel Walker, about ten times.

Walker’s 17-year-old brother called police, his shock evident on the call.

“911 Dispatcher: “Are you able to step outside if I stay on the phone with you so officers can speak with you?”

Caller: “Um, maybe. I don’t know if I would be able to.”

911 Dispatcher: “Why would you not be able to?”

Caller: “Well, he’s my brother, and he shot my parents.”

911 Dispatcher: “He shot your parents? Where are they?”

Caller: “My father is in his room on the floor, and my mom is by the front door on the floor.”

911 Dispatcher: “Okay, are they breathing?”

Caller: “I do not believe they are.”

A judge originally ruled Walker was not competent to stand trial, after his defense team and family argued he had long suffered mental illness, but this week, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater greenlit a trial date.

He sent the following statement to KFOR.

“Mr. Walker is alleged to have brutally murdered both his father and mother, in that order. Evidence presented by the Edmond Police Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner indicates that Mr. Walker shot his father approximately seven times. The evidence further indicates that Mr. Walker then shot his mother approximately ten times. Many of those shots striking Ms. Walker were to the back of her head and back as she tried to escape his gunfire. The evidence also indicates that after killing his parents Mr. Walker washed his hands, changed his clothes, and spoke about burying or hiding his parents’ bodies.

Two psychologists who have evaluated Mr. Walker agree that he understood both the nature and consequences of his actions when he killed his parents. They, however, both believe that his mental illness prevented him from distinguishing right from wrong despite his claim of self-defense. Ultimately, it will be up to a jury comprised of twelve citizens from Oklahoma County to determine Mr. Walker’s culpability, if any, for the deaths of his parents.”

West still argues her brother should be treated at a mental facility instead of prison. She believes the initial decision to not try her brother was the fair one.

“He’s been found incompetent for the night of the murders, and that’s what’s been in question,” she said. “That is what they would be going to trial for, is his competency the night of the incident. So why would you dismiss two professionals and say, oh, 12 regular citizens is who this should be left up to. That makes no sense. Makes me feel as though [the prosecution] just don’t care about this case. They don’t care about the family. They don’t care about what the best case scenario would be. We were just all disappointed, really.”

Walker is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and a third charge for having explosive devices.

His trial has been set for December 5.