CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The man accused of killing a Moore teenager was in a Cleveland County courtroom Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Chace Cook, now 20, is accused of killing Madeline Bills, 18, inside the pool house at her family home.

Judge Scott Brockman found enough probable cause to move the case forward in the trial process.

Cook walked into the courtroom wearing a red jumpsuit and shackles. He sat quietly during testimony with his head bowed and handcuffed hands at his face.

Dr. Stephanie Bills, Madeline’s mother, was the first to testify. She described the day her daughter was found and the relationship between Madeline and Cook.

Two Moore police detectives also testified. Detective David Grant detailed what was found at the scene and how investigators and the medical examiner processed the scene.

He told prosecutors how surveillance video from a neighbor showed someone jumping the fence at the Bills’ home. He said in the video, a person can be seen jumping the large brick fence around 6:39 a.m. before jumping back over and leaving at 6:40 a.m. Grant said the same person returned at 6:44 a.m. and was seen again on video leaving the home at 7:17 a.m.

Detective Jeremy Ballard then testified and said surveillance video picked up a black car leaving the neighborhood. Ballard said cameras at convenience stores and a bank reportedly showed Cook in a black car not far from the Bills’ home.

The most damaging testimony came from Ballard when he described video found on Cook’s cell phone. The three-minute video allegedly showed Madeline and Cook together moments before her death. Ballard said the time stamp on the video was during the same time a person was seen jumping the fence at the Bills’ home.

Ballard also said the Moore Police Department interviewed Cook three days after Madeline’s death. He said Cook told detectives he was in Galveston during the time of the murder. When investigators told him surveillance placed his car in Moore around the time of Madeline’s death, he asked for an attorney.

After hearing three hours of testimony, Judge Brockman ruled there was enough probable cause to move forward.

The District 21 District Attorney’s Office filed charges in May for Murder in the First Degree and Rape in the First Degree.

“The next step would be a formally arraignment in which they basically discuss these charges,” said Alexis White with the District 21 District Attorney’s Office. “We are on the track to go to trial now that probable cause has been found.”

The Bills family issued a statement following Tuesday’s hearing.

Our family continues to grieve the loss of our beloved daughter and sister, Madeline Marie Bills, who passed away on April 22, 2023. While we appreciate the support and kindness extended to us by our community, our pain remains very real, and we ask for empathy and respect during this difficult time. Madeline was a shining light in our lives and touched many others with her kindness and positivity. We have established the Madeline M. Bills scholarship fund in her honor, which aims to empower other young women to achieve their academic and professional goals as Madeline did. As the judicial process commences into Madeline’s tragic and untimely death, we have placed our faith in the District Attorney and the legal team leading the case to ensure that justice is served. As the legal process unfolds, we implore the media to respect our family’s privacy and preserve Madeline’s legacy by focusing on her life and her many contributions. Family of Madeline Bills