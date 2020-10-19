Trial set to begin for man accused of murdering cousin

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The case against a man accused of killing his cousin last year is set to go to trial.

In March of 2019, Oklahoma City police officers were called to a home near NE 16th and Kelley in reference to a shooting.

Officials say 48-year-old Warren Wand III was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that Wand had been in some sort of altercation when he was allegedly shot by his cousin, 44-year-old Lamark Williams.

“One of them supposedly shot the other one. Officers found the victim who was deceased here at the scene and they actually found the suspect around the corner on the street,” Lt. Jeff Spruill, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Williams was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

According to online court records, Williams’ jury trial is set to begin on Monday.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

LATEST STORIES: