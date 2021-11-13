Trial set to begin Monday for Oklahoma City woman accused of killing her boyfriend after years of alleged abuse against her

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The trial for a metro woman is set to begin Monday after she allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend over two years ago.

In 2019, KFOR told you the story of Trichell Jones.

She was in a situation of lethal love when she ended up allegedly shooting and killing her boyfriend Quaylan Jeffers. When Jones spoke out in 2019, it revealed a long history of alleged domestic abuse. Her attorney, Clay Curtis, said it’s a self defense case through and through, however, he would not go into specifics on what happened the night Jeffers was shot to death. He did say though that that the state feels Jones allegedly pulled the trigger while resisting a criminal attempt by Jeffers, and they feel it wasn’t necessary.

“Trichell Jones experienced a lot of trauma at the hands of Quaylan Jeffers,” Curtis said. “I think the tale is one of, you know, domestic abuse.”

“I don’t really think I’ll ever be back normal,” Jones said to KFOR in an interview in 2019.

Trichell Jones with injuries to her face.

Jones now faces first-degree manslaughter charges, or in the alternative, murder in the second-degree along with a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

“One of the state’s theories is that she killed someone while resisting a criminal attempt by the deceased,” Curtis said.

Curtis added that he wants to leave details of the night the shooting took place for the trial. In 2019, though, KFOR got some details of Jones’ past straight from the source.

“About the second year is kind of when it got real, real physical,” Jones said in 2019.

Jones was just 22 years old when she met Jeffers. In 2006, they moved in together.

“When he wasn’t drinking, he was the nicest person to me,” Jones said.

It wouldn’t be long until that love mixed with fear. At one point in 2008, Jeffers allegedly stabbed Jones in the back and less than an inch from her heart.

“When I dialed 911, he was chasing me,” Jones said in 2019. “And at the same time, he was stabbing me and I didn’t realize it.”

Trichell Jones and Quaylan Jeffers.

Before the wounds healed, Jones and Jeffers were back together. Jones said the abuse became worse after that.

“I would just be like asking like, ‘Why is this happening to me? What have I done so bad?’ Like, I couldn’t figure nothing out,” she said in 2019.

Eventually, Jones moved away. It was when they lived apart that the fateful night took place. Jones said she still loves the man she’s accused of killing. Though the details of that night won’t be known until the trial, Jones’s attorney is confident in her innocence.

“I think the evidence in this case is going to show that Trichell Jones acted reasonably under the circumstances,” Curtis said.

We reached out to the district attorney for comment on the situation. We were told it is “improper to comment on an upcoming case.”