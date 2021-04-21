Tribal health system offering free play at Oklahoma casino for COVID-19 vaccine

MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – If you still need to get a COVID-19 vaccine, a local organization says you can get a free play voucher at a casino by taking part in the vaccination effort.

Kickapoo Tribal Health Center, located at 105365 S. Hwy 102 in McLoud, is hosting a free vaccine event for the public on Saturday, April 24.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can stop by and get a COVID-19 vaccine, but you must be 18-years-old or older.

Participants will receive a $25 free play voucher that is redeemable at either Harrah or Shawnee’s Kickapoo Casino.

To schedule an appointment, call (405) 964-2081, Ext. 296.

Organizers say walk-ins are welcome based on supply availability.

