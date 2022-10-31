OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City is one step closer to becoming home to a $400 million resort and indoor waterpark.

Ground was broken Monday on “Okana,” right next to the First Americans Museum.

Even though ground was broken Monday, work is well underway on this historic project.

“Of course, there’s much work yet to be done but today is a major milestone in the process,” said Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby.

An excited buzz filled the air Monday morning, looking ahead to a beautiful $400 million resort, indoor waterpark, and amphitheater in the heart of Oklahoma City.

“It’s a family-focused feature,” Anoatubby said. “It’s one of those things that, really, people need in Oklahoma.”

The Chickasaw Nation’s vision has been a work in progress for decades.

“It’s a big day for us,” said Anoatubby. “We’ve been thinking about this, dreaming about it for years now. And as First American’s Museum was completed, then it was time for us to do this and everything fell in place.”

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt praised the work of the Chickasaw Nation, saying this could help put Oklahoma City on the map as the national capital for tribal, Indigenous and Native people.

“Where in the country is anyone doing a half billion-plus investment centered on Native and Indigenous culture and history?” Holt said. “There’s nothing like it in the world.”

The work is projected to be complete in early 2025.