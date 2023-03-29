SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A local Native American tribe is working to expand its affordable housing to more citizens.

The Citizen Potawatomi Nation announced that it plans to build 66 new homes in Citizen’s Place, a development at N. 13th St. and Benson Park Rd.

Organizers say the development provides rent-controlled housing for Native American families through the Tribe’s Affordable Rent Program.

“Finding cost-effective, safe and secure housing is challenging, even in a smaller market like Shawnee,” said Scott George, director of CPN’s Housing Department. “We’ve had a waiting list for our existing units for years, so we know there is demand for this expansion.”

The project also adds a community playground and storm shelter.

The program is available to families whose annual income is less than 80% of the national median income. Residents will never be charged more than 30% of their annual income, and rent is capped at $650 a month.

The residents also must be enrolled members of a federally recognized tribe.

“As a tribe, taking care of our members and other Native Americans is our top priority,” George said. “This is one of our most important outreach efforts, and we’re looking forward to welcoming home more families once construction is complete.”

Applications open in June of 2023.