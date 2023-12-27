QUAPAW, Okla. (KSNF) — After the loss of an Oklahoma man’s herd of bison, the Quapaw Nation has stepped in to give back.

Owasso resident, Bill Rethke recently lost three of his bison to an act of animal cruelty. On November 14, one or more unknown assailants killed the animals, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say a knife was discovered at the scene of the crime, along with other evidence related to the crime.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Agriculture are currently investigating the case. According to authorities, no arrests have been made in the case. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of one or more suspects.

When news of the crime reached the Quapaw Nation Business Committee, they called on Trenton Stand, executive director of resource management for the Quapaw Nation, to see what the tribe could do to help Rethke. The committee decided to replenish Rethke’s herd with bison from the Quapaw Tribe.

“As soon as the Business Committee asked if we had the availability to do it, we were all on board with making it happen. Everybody on the Business Committee was sympathetic, I think because they understand what it takes to develop and try to bring back bison,” said Stand.

Pictured here: Executive Director, Trenton Stand, Members of the Quapaw Nation Business Committee, and the Rethke family (photo courtesy: The Quapaw Post).

Though Rethke said he’s devastated by the loss of his bison, he’s grateful for the outpouring of community support and for the animals given to him by the Quapaw Nation.

“It’s awesome. I can make a lot more money on the beef end of it, but everyone comes out and they look at the buffalo and it’s a cool deal. That’s the reason why I do it, and I love messing with them,” said Rethke.

Rethke hails from South Dakota, where his fascination with the American buffalo began. But after living in Oklahoma for the past 30 years, Rethke said he will always consider the Sooner State his home. According to Rethke, it’s a place where love and generosity far outweigh the hate displayed by the criminal acts committed against his animals.

“For them to give up three of their buffalo… I mean, that’s taking from their whole tribe, so it means a lot,” said Rethke. “They don’t sell any of theirs because they use it all for their own people.”

Anyone with information on the crime is encouraged to call the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office at 918-596-5600. The person or persons who are responsible face felony animal cruelty charges, plus the possibility of several other charges.

Rethke said he’s committed to the search for those responsible.

“I’m not gonna stop until they’re caught. It’s just not going to happen. I’m your worst nightmare at this point,” said Rethke.