Tribes paid $122 million in exclusivity fees to Oklahoma last fiscal year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In the midst of a disagreement between Native American tribal leaders and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, tribes say they have paid the state millions in exclusivity fees.

Oklahoma tribes earn $4.5 billion each year thanks to casino-style gaming. Of that money, anywhere from 4 to 10 percent goes back to the state in exclusivity fees.

According to OMES, the tribal gaming industry in Oklahoma paid $122,944,311 in exclusivity fees to the State of Oklahoma during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, which ended June 30.

Officials with the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association say tribal gaming was experiencing a lucrative fiscal year.

Exclusivity fees were projected to top out between $155 million and $165 million, which would have been a record. Then the coronavirus pandemic occurred.

When COVID-19 made its way to Oklahoma, the tribes took swift action and temporarily closed all gaming facilities.

“Our commitment to Oklahoma and every citizen does not waver, especially not during this unprecedented time,” OIGA Chairman Matthew L. Morgan said. “Continuing to honor our commitment to the State of Oklahoma and keeping our gaming facility staff employed are our utmost priority.”

