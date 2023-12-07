OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Military members, both active duty and veterans, came together Thursday morning, at the USS Oklahoma Memorial to remember the thousands of lives lost during the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor more than eight decades ago.

“Many gave their lives in battle that they may leave behind a land still free,” said Susan Frederici, with the USNR.

In 1941, World War II had been raging in Europe for two years. Meanwhile, US relations with Japan were eroding.

“Americans were competing economically with the Japanese in the Pacific, but not anticipating an actual fight, especially not in a spot 4000 miles away from the Japanese homeland,” said Captain Robert “Skillz” Majoris, with the Air Force.

Just after 8:00am in Hawaii, on December 7th, Japan launched the surprise attack which thrusted the US into the second World War.

More than 2,400 Americans were killed and more than 1,100 were wounded.

Several battleships took torpedo blows including the USS Oklahoma. Many aboard the ship were from the Sooner State.

“When your ship’s on fire, it’s very terrifying,” said Ret. Chief Warrant Officer Nadine Lewis. “Not to mention watching your shipmates die.”

“You don’t think about war until it’s real,” said Bobby Delaney, who is retired from the Navy. “When you put in a body bag, it gets real, real quick.”

The 429 crew members listed on the memorial’s wall did not survive.

“They’re fellow comrades that paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Lewis.

“We’ve got to keep our defenses up. If we let them drop again, they’re going to destroy us,” said Delaney. “If you don’t think it’s a threat. Look at the names of these people.”

“We who remain should not think of our shipmates as departed from us, but rather as having been transferred to a celestial ship or station where we hope that we may be shipmates again,” said Frederici, during the 2-bell ceremony.

“We raise our hand and we write a check to the United States government that includes our life,” added Lewis. “These people actually got that check cashed.”