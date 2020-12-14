Trio finds creative way to snowboard in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It wasn’t just kids and families heading out to one of Oklahoma City’s best sledding hills on Sunday.

The ‘Okie Snowboarders’ Jackson, Austin, and Cread were also out at Douglas Park. While there are no mountains around, they found a unique way to snowboard on the fresh powder.

They brought a gas powered winch to set up their own snowboard pulley system.

The trio created a ramp out of snow and started practicing their skills.

“Oh man, we just hooked up a little winch, built a little box, like a little cannonball setup then a little jump and getting yanked in at 30 miles per hour. Just snowboarding here in Oklahoma,” said Cread Bayliss.

The group has snowboarded across the United States and are experienced wakeboarders.