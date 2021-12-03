Triple fatality accident leaves Oklahoma communities in mourning

MCCLAIN COUNTY (KFOR) – Three lives were lost in a tragic multi-car accident in McClain County Thursday night.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster told News 4 that 34-year-old Patricia McLoed was driving a pick-up westbound on State Highway 39 about three and a half miles south of Purcell when she got caught behind multiple vehicles in traffic.

“For some reason she got impatient and decided to pass them at a hill crest at a no passing zone,” said Trooper Foster. “When she did that, in the other lane, an SUV was coming over the hill and they met head on at the Hillcrest.”

Kimberly Hartline, Madysun Faber, and a 15-year-old male died from the crash. The lone survivor inside was a 2-year-old little girl.

“That car seat saved that child’s life,” Trooper Foster.

Dibble AG teacher, Jeff Evans, told News 4 that the group was en route to a Dibble High School basketball game to watch a relative. But, they never made it.

“Our little school has just been devastated today, but one thing about this community is in a time of need this community really rallies behind our own,” said Evans.

Dibble Public Schools Superintendent sent News 4 the following statement regarding the tragedy:

Dibble Schools is deeply saddened by the loss of life resulting from yesterday’s auto accident that occurred en route to a High School basketball game. We have taken measures to facilitate a grieving and healing process for our students and staff. On behalf of the school, community and families; we sincerely appreciate the many expressions of sympathy that have been directed our way.

“In a school this size, when we have a tragedy such as this it affects everyone,” said Evans. “So everybody’s just heartbroken.”

A memorial fund has been set up at First National Bank in Blanchard. Donations will be used to help with financial expenses and those affected by the tragedy.

Donations can also be sent to the following address:

Dibble Public Schools, C/O Jeff Evans, PO Box 9, Dibble, OK 73031