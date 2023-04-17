OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one of its troopers issued a citation for a driver caught going 135 mph on the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

According to OHP, Trooper Gary Hightower wrote a reckless driving ticket for someone going 135 mph in a 70 mph zone Monday.

Officials say the person was driving eastbound on the Kilpatrick Turnpike near Penn when she was pulled over.

Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The driver told the trooper she was late for work.

“But there’s no excuse to drive this fast, endangering lives on the roadway,” said OHP.

OHP says this is just another case in an alarming trend of excessive speeders on Oklahoma highways.