SPERRY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is being called a hero for his quick actions to try and save a driver.

Last month, emergency crews were called to an accident after a driver crashed into a building in Sperry.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they realized the building and the vehicle were both on fire.

Trooper Aaron Kern and other officers jumped on top of the car and saw that the driver’s legs were pinned. They rushed to remove bricks and wood, but still couldn’t get the driver out.

As the fire grew, Kern worked to fight the fire and prevent the flames from reaching the man.

A wrecker was able to pull the car from the building, and the man was rushed to a hospital. However, he passed away from his injuries.