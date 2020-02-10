Trooper injured after being hit on I-40 is released from hospital

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is on the mend after being hit while working an accident on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday night, OHP officials say Trooper David Cravens was working a crash near I-40 and Sooner Rd. when a second accident occurred.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators say Cravens was outside of his vehicle when a car spun out of control and hit a truck from the original crash. The impact sent the truck careening into Trooper Cravens.

Officials say Cravens suffered head and leg injuries, but those injuries are not life-threatening.

On Monday, OHP officials announced that Craves was released from the hospital but is still on the road to recovery.