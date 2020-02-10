Breaking News
There is currently 1 active alert. Click for more details.
Live Now
KFOR 6pm News Live

Trooper injured after being hit on I-40 is released from hospital

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is on the mend after being hit while working an accident on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday night, OHP officials say Trooper David Cravens was working a crash near I-40 and Sooner Rd. when a second accident occurred.

Data pix.

Investigators say Cravens was outside of his vehicle when a car spun out of control and hit a truck from the original crash. The impact sent the truck careening into Trooper Cravens.

Officials say Cravens suffered head and leg injuries, but those injuries are not life-threatening.

On Monday, OHP officials announced that Craves was released from the hospital but is still on the road to recovery.

Share this story

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

National News

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter