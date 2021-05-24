Troopers: 21-year-old dies in wrong-way crash along I-40

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash that occurred on an Oklahoma interstate this weekend.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, emergency crews were called to a crash along eastbound I-40, just east of I-235 in Oklahoma City.

Investigators say 21-year-old Brooklyn Murphy was driving a 2006 Ford Focus westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-40.

At one point, Murphy’s vehicle hit a 2019 Honda Accord head-on and rolled over.

The Accord left the roadway and came to rest on the shoulder.

A Chevy Tahoe then hit the Ford Focus before coming to a stop.

Officials say Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.