Troopers asking for videos, pictures after deadly pursuit near Tulsa

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they are still investigating a deadly pursuit that claimed two lives.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, an OHP trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver pickup truck in Coweta.

However, the driver refused to stop and led the trooper on a chase through Tulsa.

Officials say the driver eventually turned eastbound on East 21st Street South. At the intersection of South 109th East Avenue, the suspect hit a tan colored 2003 Chevy Tahoe.

The crash caused the deaths of a woman and a juvenile female inside the Tahoe.

Authorities say the suspect tried to flee the scene, but collapsed a short distance away. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators say the vehicle the suspect was driving was reported as stolen from Coweta.

The suspect, who is 14-years-old, has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, and eluding a police officer.

Now, investigators are asking for the public’s help.

Troopers are asking the public for any video or pictures they might have of this incident.

“We are searching for video of the car theft, the pursuit and the crash at the end of the pursuit,” the OHP said.

If you have any videos or pictures of the incident, call the OHP Communications Center at (405) 425-2323.