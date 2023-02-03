OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 60-year-old Oklahoma man.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, emergency crews were called to Hwy 123 and County Road 2712 in Osage County.

Investigators say a semi-truck was heading south on Hwy 123 to turn right onto County Road 2712. As the semi-truck slowed, it was hit from behind by a 2016 Ford F240, driven by 60-year-old Joseph Harris.

As the semi-truck pulled off the roadway, troopers say it unknowingly dragged the truck with it onto the country road.

Harris was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.