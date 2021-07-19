Troopers investigate deadly Garvin County crash

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a Maysville woman has died following a crash in Garvin County.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 19, just east of Maysville in Garvin County.

Investigators say 54-year-old Sharla Shipman was driving a 1999 Chevy Tracker eastbound on Hwy 19 as a 2011 Honda Accord was heading westbound on the highway.

Officials say Shipman’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit the Honda head-on.

Authorities say Shipman was pinned for approximately 30 minutes before being freed by the Pauls Valley Fire Department and Maysville Fire Department.

Shipman was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, officials are still trying to determine what led to the crash.

