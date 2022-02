CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found at Lake Murray.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 7, emergency crews were called to a possible drowning near Elephant Rock campground at Lake Murray.

Investigators say 37-year-old William J. Sanders, from Dallas, drowned at the lake.

However, officials are still investigating what led up to his death.