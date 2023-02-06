HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is behind bars in Hughes County after causing a three-car accident on Saturday.

On Saturday night, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along Hwy 1, just west of Atwood.

Investigators say three people were taken to a hospital for injuries, while three others were treated at the scene.

Fortunately, none of the injuries are considered life threatening.

Officials say the driver who caused the crash was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.