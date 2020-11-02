Troopers investigating after 71-year-old killed in crash

COLEMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a pursuit with a suspect led to a deadly crash in Johnston County.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Shawn Baumgardner was leading officers with the Durant Police Department on a chase along Hwy 48 in Johnston County on Oct. 22.

Investigators say when the pursuit approached the community of Coleman, a 2020 Hyundai Elantra was heading northbound on Hwy 48 and was attempting to turn west on Hwy 48A.

At that point, the Elantra was hit by Baumgardner’s pickup truck.

Both vehicles left the road and hit a building before coming to rest.

Sadly, the driver of the Elantra, 71-year-old Glenn Trammell, died as a result of his injuries.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation.

