Troopers investigating after semi-truck driver killed in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a tragic accident that claimed the life of a 37-year-old North Carolina man.

Around 2:15 p.m. on April 17, emergency crews were called to westbound Turner Turnpike, east of Luther.

Investigators say 37-year-old Mario Harrison was driving a tractor trailer when he pulled to the shoulder to secure or check his load.

As he was outside of the vehicle, the load shifted and fell on top of him.

According to the trooper’s report, he was pinned for an unknown amount of time.

Sadly, he died from his injuries.

Now, the cause of the accident is under investigation.