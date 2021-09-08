Troopers investigating after suspect opens fire on vehicle along I-40

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shooting.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, troopers with the OHP say a blue Ford Bronco was heading eastbound along I-40, near Shawnee.

Officials say the passenger in the blue Bronco fired two rounds into another vehicle on the driver’s side, in between U.S. 177 and Hwy 18.

The victim was able to follow the suspect’s vehicle eastbound until the Bronco turned south on Valley View Rd., towards Earlsboro.

At that point, the victim followed the suspects south for another two or three miles at a high rate of speed.

Eventually, the victim was no longer able to keep up.

Now, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for the driver and the passenger in that blue Ford Bronco.

If you have any information on the case, call (405) 425-2323.

