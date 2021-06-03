Troopers investigating crash that killed 22-year-old Oklahoma woman

ADAIR, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 22-year-old Broken Arrow woman.

Around 4:20 p.m. on June 2, troopers were called to an accident along U.S. 28, approximately six miles west of Adair.

Investigators say a 2006 Ford Focus, driven by 22-year-old Leah Hendrex, was heading northbound on County Road 427 as a 2004 Ford F-250 was heading eastbound on Hwy 28.

Troopers say Hendrex failed to yield to stop sign, and continued into the path of the F-250.

Troopers say Hendrex was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

