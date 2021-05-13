Troopers investigating deadly crash in Logan County

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say alcohol may have played a role in a deadly crash in Logan County.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 33 and Broadway, just three miles west of Guthrie.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a 2016 Chevy Silverado was traveling eastbound on Hwy 33 when the vehicle crossed the center line into westbound Hwy 33.

As a result, the truck crashed into a 2011 Ford Fusion, driven by 30-year-old Michael David McFarland II.

McFarland was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the accident report, troopers believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

The wreck is still under investigation.