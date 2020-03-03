Troopers investigating deadly crash in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Love County are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Texas woman.

Around 4 p.m. on March 2, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an accident along southbound I-35 near Thackerville.

According to an accident report, 39-year-old Anna Grablun, from Dallas, was driving a 2004 Pontiac GTO very slowly on the interstate.

Officials say a semi-truck was also traveling southbound and hit Grablun’s vehicle from behind, sending it off of the roadway.

Grablun was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

At this point, officials say they are still investigating the cause of the crash and working to determine the condition of both drivers at the time of the accident.