Troopers investigating deadly crash in Mayes County

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Pryor man.
Around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 20 and County Road 449, just west of Spavinaw in Mayes County.
Investigators say a 2014 Ford Focus, driven by 25-year-old Christopher Pritchett, and a semi-truck were heading eastbound on Hwy 20.
According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the semi-truck slowed down to make a left turn and Pritchett attempted to pass another vehicle and crashed into the rear of the semi-truck.
Sadly, Pritchett was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.
