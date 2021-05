POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Pottawatomie County.

Around 6:20 a.m. on May 2, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 39 at Okay Rd., near Wanette.

Officials say 46-year-old Leo L. Mooney III was found dead at the scene.

Investigators say they do not have information related to the vehicle involved in the crash, or the circumstances around Mooney’s death.

At this point, the case is under investigation.