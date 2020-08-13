Troopers investigating deadly crash that killed bicyclist

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a bicyclist.

Around 8 p.m. on Aug. 12, emergency crews were called to an accident along County Road Old 62, about three miles east of Okemah.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a 2018 Chevrolet was involved in a crash with a bicyclist.

Investigators say the bicyclist, 56-year-old Edward Martell, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The three people inside the Chevy, including two children, were not injured in the crash.

At this point, what happened and what caused the crash is under investigation.

