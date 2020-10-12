Troopers investigating deadly wrong-way crash on I-40

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 37-year-old man has died after a wrong-way crash in Oklahoma County,

Around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 10, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a wreck along westbound I-40, just east of Choctaw Road.

Investigators say 37-year-old Matthew Havard was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 when his vehicle hit a 2017 Chevy Express van head-on.

Troopers say both vehicles caught fire.

Havard was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was rushed to OU Medical Center in serious condition.

