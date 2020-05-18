Live Now
Troopers investigating incident that killed Arkansas woman

KINTA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Haskell County are investigating a deadly incident that claimed the life of a 38-year-old Arkansas woman.

Around 4 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an injured woman near Hwy 59 and Hwy 31 in Panama.

When they arrived, they pronounced 38-year-old Donna Duncan dead from her injuries

As it turns out, officials learned that the incident actually occurred on Hwy 31, just east of Kinta.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2014 Chevy Silverado was heading eastbound on Hwy 31 near the intersection of County Rd. 1320.

While traveling along the highway, investigators say Duncan, a passenger in the truck, opened her door to be sick and fell out of the truck.

At this point, officials say they are still investigating the incident.

