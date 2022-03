OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -Troopers are trying to reunite a pony with its rightful owners.

Overnight, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol received a call about a small pony walking down I-240 and May.

A short time later, officials learned about a non-injury accident that was caused by dodging a pony on the highway.

Authorities were able to track down the four-hoofed suspect and take the pony into custody.

He was taken to animal control and they are now working to reunite him with his owners.