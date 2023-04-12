DAVIS, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers responded to a deadly crash along a busy roadway on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a crash along northbound I-35 at mile marker 59, near Davis.

Officials say the crash involved five semi-trucks and a passenger vehicle.

Initial reports indicated that one person was killed and one other person was pinned inside the wreckage.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area as the roadway will be blocked.

All lanes of northbound I-35 are closed near Davis due to the crash.

Crews anticipate the closure to last several hours. Drivers are being detoured to SH-7 then west to SH-74.