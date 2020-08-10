Troopers searching for driver who fled scene of deadly crash

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Hughes County are asking for the public’s help finding a driver who fled the scene of a deadly accident.

On Aug. 8, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say Glenn William Herrod was riding a bicycle eastbound on Hwy 9, just west of Wetumka.

Sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., Herrod was hit by an eastbound vehicle and killed.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene and has not been identified.

If you have any information on the crash, call OHP at (918) 423-3636.

LATEST STORIES: