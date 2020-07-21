Troopers searching for semi-truck involved in deadly hit-and-run

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are searching for a semi-truck that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, troopers were called to a deadly hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-40, north of Moffett, in Sequoyah County.

Witnesses told troopers that a white semi-truck pulling a white box trailer hit a truck and a pedestrian.

Officials say Robert Rabe was driving a 1977 Chevy truck eastbound on I-40 when he got a flat tire and had to pull onto the shoulder.

As he was changing the flat tire, he and his truck were hit by the semi-truck.

Troopers say the semi-truck may have damage to the right front or right side of the trailer, adding that it was heading into Arkansas.

If you have any information on the driver or the semi-truck, call (918) 627-0440.

