Troopers teaming up with National Guard to rescue stranded motorists during winter storm

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is encouraging Oklahoma residents to stay home as much as possible during the upcoming winter storm.

Beginning on Sunday, OHP is discouraging any travel because of the dangerous conditions.

OHP is partnering with the Oklahoma National Guard to have Stranded Motorist Assist Response Teams ready to assist stranded motorists if needed.

Each team will consist of several National Guardsmen and troopers. The teams will have equipment to remove vehicles from the road, but their main purpose will be to rescue stranded motorists.

Officials say the teams will be placed on I-44, I-40, and I-35 beginning on Sunday through Wednesday.

“Despite this effort, there is not enough personnel to be in all places across the state at once. Depending on the conditions and the call volume, it could take a team several hours to get to a stranded motorist,” a release from OHP read.

As a result, OHP is asking everyone to stay home.

If you must get out, let others know your planned route and expected arrival time. Before leaving your home, check your brakes, wipers, fluids, and tire pressure. Also, pack warm clothing, blankets, flashlights, an ice scraper, jumper cables, cat litter, non-perishable food and drinking water.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Contact In Your Corner Team

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter