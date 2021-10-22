Troy Aikman announces inaugural “Highway to Henryetta” music festival

HENRYETTA, Okla. (KFOR) – Pro football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman today announced his new Oklahoma country music festival, “Highway to Henryetta” planned for June 2022 to benefit the star’s hometown.

“Over the years, I’ve had many opportunities to give back to other places I have called home, but now my focus is on my hometown of Henryetta, Oklahoma,” said Aikman. “Like many small towns across America, Henryetta has been hit hard by the pandemic and is struggling with a series of economic setbacks. I am proud of how its people, many of the same folks who lived there when I did, have coped.”

The festival is set for for Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Henryetta’s Nichols Park to benefit educational and community initiatives in the town.

“As a nod to their resilience, ‘Highway to Henryetta’ is a celebration for the town – an event that will raise much-needed funding for the school district and bolster the entire community,” Aikman adds. “Small-town America needs to know it isn’t forgotten, and I think this effort will give my Henryetta High Fighting Hen classmates a chance to strut a little. I’m looking forward to this event very much.”

The concert will be headlined by Oklahoma’s own Blake Shelton, along with other country music greats.

“I’m thrilled to join my buddy Troy Aikman for the first ‘Highway to Henryetta,’ a great idea that benefits some fantastic people,” said Country Music Superstar Blake Shelton. “I always look forward to playing in my home state of Oklahoma, and I’m looking forward to supporting Troy’s hometown in the process. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Other artists to perform and ticket information will be announced at a later date.