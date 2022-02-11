HENRYETTA, Okla. (KFOR) – Pro football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman announced the lineup for his new Oklahoma country music festival, “Highway to Henryetta,” planned for June 2022 to benefit the star’s hometown, Friday.

The festival is set for for Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Henryetta’s Nichols Park to benefit educational and community initiatives in the town.

Along with headliner, Blake Shelton, other country music stars scheduled to perform include Josh Abbott Band, Wade Bowen, Stoney LaRue, Mikayla Lane, and George Dunham and the Bird Dogs.

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 05: Blake Shelton performs on NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Plaza on August 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

GARDENDALE, TX – MAY 17: Josh Abbot of Josh Abbot Band performs at Texas Thunder Festival 2013 – Day 1 on May 17, 2013 in Gardendale, Texas. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images For Texas Thunder)

FORT WORTH, TX – NOVEMBER 02: Country music artist Stoney Larue performs during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 2, 2014 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway)

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 17: Wade Bowen performs during the 16th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference at the Mercy Lounge on September 17, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music)

Officials say even more performances will be announced soon.

“I am thrilled to have such an excellent lineup for ‘Highway to Henryetta,’” said Aikman. “Oklahoma native and good friend Blake Shelton was quick to agree to headline. Adding performers like Josh Abbott Band, Wade Bowen, Stoney LaRue, Mikayla Lane, and George Dunham and the Bird Dogs gives us an incredible lineup of talent. It promises to be a fantastic day of music, family and friends. I can’t wait.”

Tickets for the music festival are now available through the Highway to Henryetta official website.