HENRYETTA, Okla. (KFOR) – Pro football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman announced the lineup for his new Oklahoma country music festival, “Highway to Henryetta,” planned for June 2022 to benefit the star’s hometown, Friday.
The festival is set for for Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Henryetta’s Nichols Park to benefit educational and community initiatives in the town.
Along with headliner, Blake Shelton, other country music stars scheduled to perform include Josh Abbott Band, Wade Bowen, Stoney LaRue, Mikayla Lane, and George Dunham and the Bird Dogs.
Officials say even more performances will be announced soon.
“I am thrilled to have such an excellent lineup for ‘Highway to Henryetta,’” said Aikman. “Oklahoma native and good friend Blake Shelton was quick to agree to headline. Adding performers like Josh Abbott Band, Wade Bowen, Stoney LaRue, Mikayla Lane, and George Dunham and the Bird Dogs gives us an incredible lineup of talent. It promises to be a fantastic day of music, family and friends. I can’t wait.”
Tickets for the music festival are now available through the Highway to Henryetta official website.