OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators say they are still trying to figure out why a vehicle crashed into a building on Wednesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, Oklahoma City police were called to an accident near S.E. 29th and Shields.

When emergency crews got to the scene, they found that a truck had crashed into a nearby building.

Fortunately, no one was inside the building when the crash occurred.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.