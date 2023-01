OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a chaotic scene at a laundromat in Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, emergency crews were called to a crash at a laundromat near S.W. 59th and Villa Ave.

When crews arrived at the scene, they realized a pickup truck had crashed through the front of the building.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.