OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A driver on their phone led to a crash at a metro lake, police say.

Authorities responded to the scene around 12:15 a.m. at Lake Hefner.

Oklahoma City police say a truck went around a corner and drove through a cable barrier.

Part of the truck went into the lake, but responders were able to pull it out.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Police say the driver was on their phone at the time of the incident.